Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.90.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.