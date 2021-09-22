Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.