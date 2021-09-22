MonaCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $91.96 million and $2.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.51 or 0.07014276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00367489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.69 or 0.01244806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00116245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.95 or 0.00541802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00545290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00350571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006910 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

