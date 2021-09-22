MonetaryUnit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $908.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $908.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00140454 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 233,506,347 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

