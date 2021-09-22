MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CAO Robert L. Villasenor Sells 10,000 Shares

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.70. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

