MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Lowered by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 1.0% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $62,819,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,152,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 106.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,944,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,780,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB traded up $12.65 on Wednesday, hitting $501.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.29 and a 52-week high of $515.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.51 and a 200-day moving average of $342.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.94.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,267 shares of company stock valued at $73,123,720. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.