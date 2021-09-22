Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

