Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $474.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $474.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,859,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $7.92 on Friday, hitting $500.59. 596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $250.01 and a 52 week high of $505.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

