Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.18. 3,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,752. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

