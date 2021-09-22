MoonSwap (MOON) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $145,979.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00366951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

