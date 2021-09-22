Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,003 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 154,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

