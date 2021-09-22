Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Transocean by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,847 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $7,864,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,978.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of RIG opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.