Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BCLS Acquisition were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLSA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth $484,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 75,000.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLSA opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

