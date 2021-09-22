Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $204,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

