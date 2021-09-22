Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $9,074,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

NYSE NFG opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

