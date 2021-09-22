Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,001 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

