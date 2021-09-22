MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,932 shares during the quarter. MSD Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in MSD Acquisition by 81.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS MSDAU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

