My DeFi Pet Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and $2.88 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00066984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00166972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00107758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.66 or 0.06845110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.80 or 1.00174540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002537 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

