Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jayne B. Hart Sells 67,446 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

