Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $33.72

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.72, but opened at $30.94. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 2,643 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,267 shares of company stock worth $17,037,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.