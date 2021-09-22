Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 2,158,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,179,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £48.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.39.

Napster Group Company Profile (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

