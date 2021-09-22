National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

NYSE MMC opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

