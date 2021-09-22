National Asset Management Inc. Has $576,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lennar by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,978,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

