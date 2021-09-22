National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,588 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.