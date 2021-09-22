National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 58.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Exact Sciences by 272.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

