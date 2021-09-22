National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.53.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$147.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.18. The company has a market cap of C$104.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.