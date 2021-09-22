National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.90 and last traded at $206.90. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.00.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $738.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35.
About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
