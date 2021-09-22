National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.90 and last traded at $206.90. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $738.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

