Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.