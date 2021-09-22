Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLLSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 93,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

