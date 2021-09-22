Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NEOG traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,775. Neogen has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.51.

NEOG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neogen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Neogen worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

