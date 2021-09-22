NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

NPTN opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

