NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) rose 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 5,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2,465.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 165.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at about $32,285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 32.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 208,173 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

