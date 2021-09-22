Neutron (NTRN) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 198.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market cap of $111,609.91 and $23.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

