Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

NEVDF stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.