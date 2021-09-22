Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.45.

NCU stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.67. 356,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.99 million and a PE ratio of -35.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

