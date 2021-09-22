Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.45.

NCU stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.67. 356,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.99 million and a PE ratio of -35.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.