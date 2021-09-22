New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 193,540 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 127,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

