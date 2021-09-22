New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

