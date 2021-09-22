New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 6,200 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFCG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

