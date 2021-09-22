New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

GMTX stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

