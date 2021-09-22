New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 5,175 Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Momo by 5.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Momo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

