New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

