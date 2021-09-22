New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,244 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,563 shares of company stock valued at $398,861 over the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.93.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.