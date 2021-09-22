New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $91,000 Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,088,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,471,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

