NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,733 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.46. 93,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,634. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

