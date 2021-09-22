NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,031 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

ADBE stock traded down $21.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.45. 205,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

