NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $14.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $600.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.24. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $310.19 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

