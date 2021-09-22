NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 743 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $28.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,809.14. 49,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,102. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,751.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,455.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.