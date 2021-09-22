NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,095 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 2,288,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,920,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.