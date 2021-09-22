NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 675,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,000. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for about 1.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

