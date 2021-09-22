Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

